BREAKING: King Charles Roasts Trump to His Face at White House State Dinner



It takes a certain kind of nerve to roast the most powerful man in the world while standing in his own house. King Charles III showed up to the White House state dinner Tuesday night and did exactly that, delivering a pair of perfectly timed burns that left little doubt about where the British monarchy stands on Donald Trump’s increasingly unhinged view of history.





Trump had spent months boasting that Europe would be speaking German if not for America’s heroics in World War II, a claim that landed about as well across the Atlantic as you’d expect.

Charles walked right into the White House and turned it around on him. After noting how deeply British history is woven into American geography, from the Carolinas to Virginia to Georgia to Maryland, the King casually pointed out that France played a rather significant role in America’s founding too. “Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French,” he told Trump directly.





He wasn’t done. Trump has made no secret of his ambitions to plant an American flag on the moon, a project he’s treated like a personal vanity project. Charles had a gentle reminder for him. He told the room he’d checked the paperwork and had a sneaking suspicion the moon might already be part of the Commonwealth.





Earlier in the evening, before sitting down to dinner, Charles addressed a joint session of Congress and took subtle but unmistakable aim at Trump’s approach to NATO and climate change, invoking the memory of Article 5 and the allied unity that defined the post-9/11 world. It was the kind of speech that makes you realize how far America has drifted from the alliances it once led.





Trump, for his part, has been publicly praising Charles as “brave” all week. Whether he caught the jokes is another question entirely.