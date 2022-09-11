King Charles ‘told Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to Balmoral to see dying Queen’

Prince Harry and other senior royals reportedly raced to the bedside of the dying Queen while King Charles allegedly ‘told’ Prince Harry not to bring wife Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly involved in a minor drama that occurred as the Queen passed away on Thursday, September 9, at the age of 96.

The Sun claims that Prince Harry was at Frogmore Cottage when his father called and pleaded with him not to bring Meghan.

According to a source who spoke to the publication, “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a very sad moment.”

It was made clear to him that Kate would not be attending and that only the immediate family should go.

Charles made it abundantly obvious that Meghan was not welcome.

Harry, unlike his brother Prince William, was not initially summoned when top royals traveled to Balmoral for legal reasons, according to The Telegraph.

It’s challenging to spend too much time with someone you know is about to publish a tell-all book about you, according to a royal source.

Another person said, “To be honest, I think the overall response to Harry and Meghan’s behavior has been one of incredulity.

Putting aside the anguish of the past few years, the initial decision in itself, that both Sussexes would travel, was seen as wholly inappropriate, according to palace insiders, for one very simple reason: this was a private, family moment.

Only the two oldest children of the elderly monarch, Charles and Anne were present when the Queen passed away.

Her other children, Andrew and Edward, arrived as soon as they could afterwards on a plane with Prince William, who is now first in line to the throne.

Edward was accompanied by his wife, Sophie, but she was adored by the Queen, who views her as a second daughter and is likely to have been there at her request.

Prince Harry made his own way to Balmoral by private jet and faced a lonely drive to the castle, arriving at 7.52pm, an hour and a half after the palace’s historic statement informing the nation of the death of Her Majesty. He was later seen being driven out at 8.28am yesterday, 12 hours later.

The new Sovereign, who became King the moment that his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle aged 96, said he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the monarchy into crisis during the years of the Queen’s reign after quitting frontline royal duties and moving to California two years ago, a saga that brought between Harry and his brother William, allegations of racism against the royals and claims the Firm failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

After their bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Harry appeared to suggest, in a mental health podcast, that his father and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had all failed as parents while the family was still mourning Prince Philip’s death last year