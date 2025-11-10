King Misuzulu weds Queen Nomzamo in historic Zulu royal ceremony



The traditional wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni is currently underway at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu‑Natal, marking a landmark cultural moment for the Zulu nation.





Following months of legal and traditional uncertainty, the ceremony drew dignitaries, royal family members, and large numbers of community participants.





Among the notable attendees is EFF leader Julius Malema and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who joined in celebrating the historic union.