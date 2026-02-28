King Mitchy Breaks Down in Tears Amid Backlash Over Feud With VeryDarkMan





Popular Nigerian influencer King Mitchy became emotional in a recent viral video, opening up about the intense backlash she has received amid her ongoing dispute with VeryDarkMan.





The tension began after Mitchy publicly questioned VeryDarkMan over the delay in utilizing funds donated to his NGO, pointing out that she was able to renovate a school within six days. Following her comments, many Nigerians criticized her online, sparking widespread debate.





In the tearful video, Mitchy expressed frustration over what she described as overwhelming hostility despite her record of charitable work and financial support for people in need. She said she often sacrifices her own comfort and business funds to assist others but now feels unfairly targeted for urging VeryDarkMan to take action.





Her words:



“I wish i can just get sn!p€r, so this pa!n can go away, with all my efforts, It’s just like they forgot everything I have done, everybody is attvvk!ng me as if I’ve never done anything. Every morning I wake up go give people money, help them Comot from slum. Even when I’m not fine I still go out to do it. But everybody is insulting me, just because is said bro get to work, if I can do this in 6 days you can do more. Even if you’re busy I can help you supervise it. Nigerians forget everything wey I don do. Even money wey I go carry do my business I go carry am go outside go give strangers. It’s like I’m now a bad person just because of one man [VeryDarkMan]”



Watch video below …

https://twitter.com/i/status/2027212818240475522