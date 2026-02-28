King Mitchy Confirmed Dead After Alleged Poison Ingestion, Management Releases Emotional Statement





The management team of popular influencer King Mitchy, born Mukoro Michelle, has confirmed her passing.





In a statement released in the early hours of Saturday, February 28, 2026, her team announced that she died at Prime Hospital in Abuja despite extensive efforts by medical personnel to save her life. According to the statement, she was admitted in a critical state, and doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise her, but she could not be revived.





The statement read in part:



“We are deeply heartbroken to share that our beloved Michelle has passed on. Despite all efforts from the medical team here in Abuja, we were told her condition was critical, and sadly, she could not be revived.”





Her management described her as more than just a public figure, calling her family — someone filled with vibrance, ambition, and warmth. They appealed to the public for prayers and asked for privacy as her loved ones navigate the painful loss.





Reports also indicated that her mother allegedly collapsed in Lagos after receiving the devastating news and was rushed to a medical facility for treatment.





The tragedy comes after weeks of intense online scrutiny and controversy. King Mitchy had been involved in a public dispute with activist VeryDarkMan over claims related to her charitable projects. She previously stated that she renovated a school within six days and challenged him to provide ₦50 million to enable her renovate four more schools.





The situation escalated further when questions arose regarding her funding sources and business dealings. During the dispute, she also lost access to her business Instagram account and accused her critic of being behind the suspension.





In a bid to defend herself, Mitchy shared what she claimed was a WhatsApp exchange with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in which the monarch allegedly commended her work. However, the palace later refuted the authenticity of the conversation, leading her to publicly apologise.



Read the announcement below:



Watch the video below:



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVSmi30k1f_/?igsh=MXF4MnZkamVxbnVhdQ==