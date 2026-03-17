Kissing Goodbye to the “Twaisala” Mentality



The coming of a 24-hour economy is not just a policy shift; it is also a test of mindset. It challenges our hunger, our resilience, and our willingness as Zambians to compete in a fast-moving economic environment where opportunity does not operate on a part-time schedule.





For too long, a familiar phrase has echoed across many trading areas: “twaisala” meaning “we’ve closed”.



Let us speak honestly to ourselves.



In many of our trading spaces, it is not unusual to find some local shops closing at 16:45hrs sharp, almost as if the shop is a government office waiting for the closing bell. By 17:00hrs the shutters are down, the owner has vanished, and customers who still have money to spend are left staring at locked doors.





That single phrase, “twaisala”, has quietly become a business culture. A signal that the day is over, whether the market still needs you or not.





Meanwhile, just a few meters away, many foreign-owned shops, particularly those run by our Rwandese brothers and sisters who have settled in Zambia, are still open. In fact, some of them opened earlier in the morning and will continue serving customers deep into the night. They understand a simple principle of commerce: business follows effort.





Before we rush to accuse them of dominating the retail space or “taking over,” perhaps it is time we also learn something from their work culture. Their competitive edge is often not magic, privilege, or conspiracy. In many cases, it is simply discipline, longer hours, and relentless consistency.





A 24-hour economy will expose one important truth: markets reward those who show up.





If your shop is closed while customers are looking for bread, groceries, airtime, or household goods, someone else will gladly provide it. The economy does not wait for anyone who is still sleeping or packing up early.





This is therefore a friendly but firm challenge to Zambian business owners: it is time to kiss goodbye to the “twaisala” mentality. The new economy demands a new attitude. Let us stretch our work ethic, reorganise shifts, involve family members, empower workers, and rethink how we run our enterprises. Opportunity is there, but opportunity respects those who are prepared to meet it halfway.





However, this shift must be supported by stronger security for businesses and the public alike.





A thriving night-time economy cannot flourish in darkness that breeds fear. Shop owners will not extend their hours if they feel exposed to theft, vandalism, or intimidation. Our markets, streets, and trading areas must therefore be well lit, well patrolled, and well protected. Law enforcement presence must be visible and consistent so that both traders and customers can operate with confidence.





At the same time, we must confront the growing problem of drug abuse and the rise of junkies in public trading spaces. What may appear as a social nuisance is fast becoming a threat to commerce and public safety. A 24-hour economy requires zero tolerance for criminal behaviour, alongside serious interventions to help young people trapped in addiction find rehabilitation and dignity.





The 24-hour economy will be the ultimate litmus test. It will reveal who is ready to compete and who is comfortable watching others seize the moment.



Zambians are not short of intelligence, creativity, or entrepreneurial spirit. What we must now match those qualities with is endurance, discipline, and consistency.





If we get this right, strong work ethic supported by strong security, the phrase “twaisala” will slowly disappear from our markets.



In its place will emerge something far more powerful: a Zambia that works longer, trades smarter, and competes boldly, day and night.



Yours Truly,



Hon Sunday Chanda – MP

Kanchibiya Constituency