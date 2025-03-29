KITWE HEAD TEACHER COLLAPSES TWICE AFTER SEEING ACC VEHICLE NEAR HIS SCHOOL



Head teacher of a named school in Bulangililo Township of Kitwe today collapsed twice after seeing the Anti Corruption Commission vehicle which passed near his school.





Stories coming to our desk indicate that a man identified as Malunde Hangala, head teacher at a named school in Bulangililo Township of Kitwe collapsed near the school gate upon seeing a vehicle belonging to ACC.





It is reported that he was standing at the gate when he saw the vehicle coming to the direction of his school. Consequently, his heart skipped like he had seen his wife with his side chick talking, he felt a cold blow of strange wind and slowly went straight to the ground.





After the vehicle passed, the teacher on duty that was with him sent pupils to call other teachers and in no time, they held him and rushed him to his office.



Minutes later, he became conscious then teachers were already gossiping about it and laughing inconsiderately. He reportedly called for a brief meeting to address his teachers.





Everyone was seated after some minutes. Mr. Hangala walked into the staffroom but before he could reach his favorite spot, a car hooted outside.



He rubbernecked to check if this was not the same vehicle that almost claimed his life. His eyes saw his ears, it was the same car. It appeared they first went to get some officers at the police station.





This time around he lost the ability to speak and at the same time could not feel his legs. He bowed down facing Mecca, then slowly rested on the floor like he was giving up breathing.





Meanwhile, teachers at the same school who were recorded saying ‘He is faking it’ he has been expending the grant alone have been condemned by residents of Kitwe saying the life of a person should always come first.





Tompo Daily Stories © March 27, 2025.