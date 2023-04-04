KITWE HEAD TEACHER INSULTS THE ENTIRE SCHOOL AND NEIGHBORHOOD

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

Kitwe today in the early hours of the morning was on fire after a named head teacher from one of the schools in Kwacha climbed the roof, stood on top of his office and started offloading insults not different from an angered Jerabo at the black mountain.

On the other hand, learners and teachers who were not allowed to step on the school grounds, continued shouting and hitting the gate saying you are going!

According to stories from Kitwe, the named head teacher whose name has been withheld for security reasons, on countless occasions called his teachers names and insulted any pupil that bumped into him on school grounds.

However, the bitterness in his tone has been attributed to unceasing questions from teachers asking him about school grants as nothing seem to change at the school in question.

His response has always been derogatory, one of the teachers from the school told a team from a media house in Kitwe. Today, a male teacher that went to his office to submit the budget for stationery to start preparations for end of term tests was called an ass after he gazed at the paper with collosal sums of money. You write like a grade four, he added, I doubt if your college has a name.

The teacher responded back in rage saying this is not your fathers money. Later, the two switched from English and went into typical bemba insults and almost reached for their collars if it was not for the other teachers intervening.

In no time, the news circulated round the school, teachers and learners were outside shouting ‘aleyafye’ we are tired of his insults. This was when he locked his office, and went outside to pick large stones which flew like war jets on heads of teachers and learners.

When teachers saw demons in his eyes they all ran outside school. He then locked the gate and got the mega phone they use for sports and climbed the roof to insult everyone.

One grade nine pupil in the throng, narrated how the head teacher abused her mum in the office asking her if she had issues with water. That is why your children do not bath, they take after you, he told her.

Meanwhile, the head teacher who reportedly climbed the roof with a mega phone and started insulting anyone with ears, has said no one can touch him.