Kitwe man discovers bestfriend has sex with his wife Natasha, barely two years after flashy wedding

IVWANANJI Mwamba, and Natasha Mwashilindi tied the knot in November 2023, and on announcing his marriage to his bride, Mwamba posted a video where he and wife flashed their rings, with a caption that said, “They told you tapali eko akakutwala, teti akupe mupubafye takwata amano…you took the impossible, made it simple, made it happen, uli walast Natasha Mwashilindi Mwamba…”

And yesterday around 19 hours, Mwamba posted a long article detailing his friend’s alleged betrayal saying, “Wantombela aba kashi bandi mwaiche [You’ve fcked my wife my young brother”, in reference to his friend, Norman Mulenga, adding that this has happened when he was still struggling to settle a loan he contracted to throw a lavish wedding to shame critics.



In posting the long article expressing his hurt and disappointment, Mwamba shared pictures featuring Norman Mulenga, saying, “…I trusted you with all my heart…All those efforts and connections I gave you the only way you can pay me back is by SLEEPING WITH MY WIFE..?”

Mwamba accused Norman of breaking his home.



“So if I die tomorrow since you have broken my house where is my funeral going to be ?? You had the gats to come to my wedding, when I had my committee gathering with my friends you were there… Iwe mwaiche…” reads part of Mwamba’s long post.

Mwamba has vowed never to forgive his friend Norman for relishing his most delicious delicacy saying, if it were another person that had ate from his plate, he would have easily forgiven Natasha.

HERE IS WORD FOR WORD ARTICLE WRITTEN BY IVWANANJI MWAMBA:

Mwaiche nomuntu kuti waipaya, spiritually you have already killed me…

Mwaiche Norman mulenga I took you in like my young brother, you followed me to lusaka to appreciate for what I did for you, I welcomed you in my house, we had lunch together on the same table, afterwards we went out to drink together…. I trusted you with all my life…

It was until you started doing business with me that was when your life started elevating..

you opened your first shop at kankoyo market from the money i was paying you when I was doing business with you…

Balisa kwibila mu shop yobe, you complained mwaiche, I just told you mwaiche let’s work fyalabwekelamo ifipe bebile double, and yes after a week you loaded again from the money I was paying you after a successful business…



The people you were working with before me wasn’t paying you well but when we linked, I took you as a brother and started giving you fair prices…

I was the one who introduced you to keeping money in dollars mwaiche Norman.. you bought your first vehicle from the money you were saving that I was giving you because nshalekulila nalekulipila bwino…



when I found a job in congo I called you and told you that mwaiche ndeya ku congo I will be getting triple the salary I was getting in Zambia.. hence I decided to introduce you to the people that I was dealing with nakushila connection mwaiche which other people can never do…



Nganatuya ku kitwe bonse ku business nalekusha pa bar Naya pisha bine elonaisakupela impiya mwaiche more kwana watotela… Walentasha mwaiche everyday…

Because I have a good heart and took you like a young brother, when going to DRC I decided to introduce you to my business associates big people from kitwe that you never knew mwaiche…



That was when you now started selling the items I was buying from you on your own and started getting 100% profit…

Mwachinja namotoka mwashita mark X, I was always happy for you and you always called for advice in my absence the time I left for DRC..

All those efforts and connections I gave you the only way you can pay me back is by SLEEPING WITH MY WIFE….

Na 1 year taila kwana nabwino bwino, nenkongole nakongwele for me to do that wedding nshimo tashapwa WANTOMBELA ABA KASHI BANDI MWAICHE..



If only you knew how I was suffering just to sponsor that wedding single handedly without help from anyone, you couldn’t have done that mwaiche wandi…



All my friends that I went to congo with the same time and those that came before me drive ama Benz and building houses..

but ine nga naisa kuzambia mbofya yango just because I invested the money I worked for, for two years in a wedding, just for me to get out of the streets because I was tired of the streets..



I wanted to get my first child Joyce, I wanted to start staying with her ndemona umwana wandi nganabwela ku congo mung’anda yandi just like the same way you see you kids and wife ngawainuka kunchito… That feeling you feel abana bobe ngabakupokelela ngawainuka kunchito balekugonena that’s the feeling I also wanted.



Ilya wedding napisishe, 99.5% was the salary I was getting paid for two year I worked in congo 0.5% was the support I received from family and friends..

Iam an orphan nshakwata abafyashi bonse babili.

if only you saw how I suffered for that wedding to pass mwaiche wandi you couldn’t have fucked my wife…

Everything was entirely up to me,fyonse ninebo.



nshakwata bamayo nabatata ine I have to sort out for myself… Nali nenkongole nanomba tashapwa but I made sure I paid for everything…

Limo naletuma salary yandi yonse, nayamba ukulomba aba Nandi ifyakulya ninshi nalifola naine, but my friends Erick, Charles and Danny mulenga were all supporting me because they wanted me to get married like them so that I can be responsible.



balemona efyo nalepya just for me to have a successful wedding… And yet you had the gats to sleep with my wife…

So if I die tomorrow since you have Brocken my house where is my funeral going to be ?? You had the gats to come to my wedding, when I had my committee gathering with my friends you were there… Iwe mwaiche..



Mwaiche ulinsoka niwe satana , naku church wilaya because your a true definition of the devil himself… Tawakwata uluse, you have killed me already ninfwa ine because my home is Brocken… All my plans are Brocken, Iam now back in the streets where I left no house no respect….

Off yandi ngayafika where the fuck am I going to be… All I wanted was to have my own house

But Toba mwaiche…



Ififine wachita your entire generation will go through the same situation you have put me through. Even if you apologize I will never forgive you, even in my death I will never ever forget and forgive you….

You have taken away my happiness that comes once in a life time…



Ngamuntu umbi i could have forgiven my wife, since it’s you I will never forgive you and her for you have taken my happiness…. Nabana bobe ififine napitamo nabena bakapitamo….

Norman Mulenga you will never have no peace in your life…

If you seek Gods advice you could have not slept with my wife…

My spirit will forever hunt you… Nganafwa mailo I can never rest in peace because of you… And my spirit will forever hunt you…