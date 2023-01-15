KITWE SUSPECT FINALLY AGREES TO HAVE MURDERED 50 YEAR OLD NDOLA PRIEST

AFTER almost five months of investigations, a man of Kitwe has finally allegedly admitted being behind the gruesome murder of 50-year-old Ndola priest Deodatus Kunda Mbebe.

Before the arrest of Danny Makina, the prime suspect at the time was the late priests lover, a nurse from Arthur Davidson Children’s Hospital (ADCH) who he had been seen since 2002.

Last year, the priest was found grusomely murdered by a friend and it led to the arrest of his girlfriend after some of his belongings were found at her house.

It was established from her that the priest who had left her house around 16:00 hours the day he was murdered never returned to her home after he went for a drinking spree.

However, Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba has said that police have now arrested Makina, who after thorough interrogations pleaded guilty to the murder.

Mr Mweemba said after the identification of the deceased, police came to learn that the deceased was driving a motor vehicle at the time he was murdered and to that effect dockets of murder and Aggravated robbery where opened.

“Investigations were instituted into the matter and through Michael Chilufya Sata toll plaza, the investigations team established that the vehicle the deceased was driving at the time he met his fate passed through the toll gate around 21:42 hours on September,17, 2022(the day the deceased was murdered and robbed of a motor vehicle) and was driven by a lone driver whose identity could not be clearly captured by CCTV of the toll plaza.

Furthermore, the team of investigators excuted the warrants to inspect the stolen phone which the deceased had and it was through the same that police was able to recover the phone on December 12th, 2022 from Sofia Mulumbiwho was using it,” he said.

He said Ms Mulumbi of Kalulushi district also revealed that she just bought the phone from Ronald Kashipe who eventually led to the apprehension of the prime suspect Makina of Kitwe’s Kapoto area.

“The said Danny Makina after thorough interview, he revealed to the police that he is the one who murdered Fr Deodatus Kunda Mbebe and stole the motor vehicle Toyota Corolla VVTI reg No. ACV 8334 silver in colour which he later sold to a Congolese National who is also a businessman based in Kasumbalesa,” he said.