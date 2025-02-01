KITWE TEACHER LOSES IT AFTER BEING CALLED “CHIMBAMILONGA” ON UNIFORM DAY





What was meant to be a lighthearted Uniform Day at a Kitwe school quickly turned into a wrestling match when two female teachers let their long-standing tension explode—right in front of their colleagues and an iPhone camera.





The drama unfolded after a successful event celebrating the minister’s directive, with teachers taking turns to pose for pictures in their neat uniforms. One teacher, identified only as Madam Emeldah, eagerly rushed to the photo spot, overtaking another teacher who had been next in line. It was a small act of impatience, but little did she know, it would spark chaos.





As Madam Emeldah confidently struck her pose, the bypassed teacher decided to get her revenge—not with fists, but with words. She casually remarked, “Ba Chimbamilonga nabo…”—a phrase teasingly used to refer to choir members. The room erupted into laughter, even the photographer couldn’t hold back.



At first, Madam Emeldah played it cool. Smiling, she simply asked for her picture to be taken. But just as she turned to leave, the same teacher struck again, this time shouting, “Lutanda Singers!”—doubling down on the choir joke and triggering another wave of laughter.





That’s when Madam Emeldah snapped.



One moment, she was walking away gracefully. The next, she was airborne—her satin-colored uniform billowing like a superhero’s cape, leaving her wig behind as collateral damage. She landed directly on the offending teacher, delivering blows with the intensity of a boxer in a title match.





What started as a verbal jab turned into an all-out brawl, with both teachers exchanging slaps, kicks, and, eventually, reaching for each other’s throats. It took several male teachers to separate them before things got completely out of hand.





As the dust settled and wigs were retrieved, whispers filled the air. It turns out, this fight might not have just been about a uniform or a choir joke—rumor has it, the two teachers once dated the same deputy head teacher.



What started as a fun Uniform Day quickly became a day to remember!