Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel has apologised to fans following his failure to perform on Sunday in Tanzania but he has rejected claims that he refused to perform because he did not have his chain.

According to Kizz Daniel, when he arrived in Nairobi in Kenya from Kampala in Uganda, the plane he was supposed to fly in (connecting flight) had already departed.

He then stayed in Nairobi for eight hours and got a connecting flight at 8:30 pm.

Upon arriving in Dar es Salaam, he said he discovered that his luggage nd equipment/Sound controlling devices were missing.

“The organisers assured me we’d get other equipment. We arrived at the hotel very late and still sent my band to the hall for sound check.

“Unfortunately, the band failed because the fans were already angry at the venue.

“I tried contacting the designers here to get clothes. When I decided to leave the venue, I was told it was unsafe already. The fans got angry”.

“We agreed with the organisers that we will apologise to the fans and organise another show.

“On the second day, news spread and the police followed me to the hotel, not to arrest me but to question me about what happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel has announced that this coming Friday he will organise a free show in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to make up for the one he couldn’t perform at on the 7th.

Explaining at a press conference in Tanzania a few hours ago, the singer, accompanied by the event organisers, said he had agreed with Str8up Vibes that the show must go on.

“We agreed to put up a show on Friday. A free show. So, I will be partnering with Str8up Vibes.

“Also, I must apologise to the fans. None of this was intentional. I love my job. Mainly, I love performing.

“I didn’t mean to disrespect the fans. It was never intentional. I wanted to perform. I came to Tanzania to perform, but due to some circumstances way over my power, we couldn’t make that happen,” the ‘Buga’ crooner said.