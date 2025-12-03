Klay Thompson honors Megan Thee Stallion by naming boat after her

NBA star Klay Thompson is making everyone know that he has nothing but love for his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, as he named his boat after the Houston rapper.

Per TMZ, the photo of the Dallas Mavericks star and four-time NBA champion’s “S.S. Stallion” boat was among a carousel of images that he posted on his Instagram account. The other images included Thompson, 35, suiting up for the Mavericks for their games against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thompson also added a photo of their Thanksgiving meal and him walking hand in hand with Megan, 30. The Houston rapper prepared the meal for Thompson and his family, and the 35-year-old, in a different video, gave his girlfriend props for her effort, rating her cooking ten over ten.

Besides naming the boat after the Savage rapper, Thompson also had Houston, TX, listed under “S.S. Stallion,” which is where Megan grew up. The photo of the boat also shows a woman, likely Megan, aboard and with her back against the camera.

In July, Megan showered praises on her beau at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City, saying that Thompson was the kindest person she had ever dated.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” Megan told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She added: “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

Megan gushing about Thompson came after she initially dropped a subtle hint about their relationship in a previous photo that she posted on Instagram. In the photo taken at a pool, Megan is seen posing in a bikini while an individual appearing to be Thompson is spotted sitting in the background.