Kobbie Mainoo: Why are you not representing Ghana but England?





“My father told me how his best friend got injured while playing football for Ghana national team and he was abandoned to treat himself, he couldn’t afford the medication, he suffered as a result of the injury and later passed away.

Since then my mindset about Ghana and Africa changed. I’m British and will always remain British”





We are our own pröblem seriously in Africa! We always blame these guys when they represent other countries instead of their homeland but the truth is, we don’t deserve them. We can’t even take good care of the players we have because of côrruption.



“We are our own problem”

