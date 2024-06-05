Kodak Black’s Luxury Cars Vandalized by Ex After Rekindling Romance with Another Baby Mother

Rapper Kodak Black’s tumultuous personal life took another dramatic turn when two of his luxury cars were vandalized, allegedly by one of his baby mothers, Maranda Johnson.

This incident occurred after Kodak was seen spending time with his other baby mother, Maya. Johnson, who recently gave birth to a baby boy with Kodak, posted images of the wrecked vehicles on Instagram.

The photos showed the cars with shattered windows and significant damage. Johnson clarified that she was responsible for the attack on the rapper‘s cars and hinted at taking legal action against Kodak.

In another heated post, Johnson lashed out at Maya for rekindling her relationship with the Super Gremlin artist. Johnson accused Maya of neglecting their son and using the gifts Kodak buys for their child to fund her drug habit.

Johnson expressed her frustration at Maya’s relationship with Kodak, calling her a deadbeat and criticizing her for being a side piece to her child’s father.

Johnson’s outburst was likely sparked by a series of videos showing Kodak Black with Maya and their eight-year-old son, King Khalid.

One clip showed Kodak asleep next to Maya, suggesting a renewed intimacy. Kodak Black has four children, including two with Johnson, and has not yet commented on the vandalism.

Kodak Black has an unstable love life

This recent drama is just the latest in a string of personal controversies for the 26-year-old rapper. Earlier this year, he seemed to reconcile with another ex, Mellow Rackz, despite welcoming a baby with Johnson just days before.

In December, Kodak referred to Johnson as his fiancée while announcing her pregnancy, stating his commitment to her and their future child.

However, this declaration caused confusion as Kodak had previously gifted rings to Johnson and Rackz. Kodak’s relationship with Johnson seemed solid when he gave her a ring shortly before Christmas 2021, months after getting engaged to Rackz.

During the proposal, he praised Johnson for being a part of his legacy, but his words quickly turned aggressive as he threatened anyone who would come between them.