KOFFI AND YO MAPS HAVE DIFFERENT MUSIC & FAN BASE

Authored By Mupishi Jones

When I told my 62 years old Uncle that Koffi Olomide was coming to play his rhumba music this month on 27 in the showgrounds,he went agog.He said it was a show worth spending his NAPSA partial access money on.Meanwhile my 21 years old university nephew bursted into laughter joining our conversation by introducing Yo Maps who’ll also be playing on the same day except in heroes stadium but both of them in Lusaka.This conversation triggered an argument between the son and the father.

I was listening, becoming interested in the supporting points mounted by each speaker.Later on I concluded that both Koffi and Yo Maps have different audiences based on the type of music and the age group.I realized that there are very few youths, especially below 30 years who would choose to spend their money to go and watch Koffi instead of Yo Maps.

Similarly,there are also very few from the old school age group beyond 50 years who would prefer to go and rub shoulders with the young “yo ballies”! Finally,my Uncle gave up the argument by telling his son that he was free to go and watch Yo Maps while he’ll be comfortable to go and mingle with his old school mates on a bottle of whiskey while revelling to Koffi’s old rhumba music in the showgrounds.

My Uncle disclosed that Koffi’s music, especially the old ones, takes him back into memory lane during his afternoon days of his life.He said it was alright for his son to go and listen to Yo Maps because when he’ll be 60 years, he’ll realize why he opted to go and watch Koffi 40 years ago,because at that time, he’ll also insist to go and watch Yo Maps the legend at 61! This could even remind him about this very argument we were having today.



I was left in limbo, because between the two, I’m sorry to say I’d choose none.However, if Don Carlos was to come and join the duo but him in Levy Mwanawasa stadium on the same date of Yo Maps and Koffi’s show, trust me I would drive all the way skunking to the copperbelt to watch Don Carlos.



Therefore, there’s no harm for both Koffi and Yo Maps playing on the same date in different places.To compare Yo Maps and Koffi is like asking which one is better between salt and sugar.Each of these have different tastes.

Let each one choose what one wants, but what is important is to enjoy responsibly,

