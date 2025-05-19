Koffi Olomide: “I could have lived in the United States, where I have two houses now, but I love my Congo”





Invited onto the set of the show “Grande causerie” broadcast on Congo Révolution News, Koffi Olomide expressed all the love he has for his country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a moment of sincerity, the artist confided:





“I could have lived in the United States, where I have two houses now, but I love my Congo.”





This strong statement reflects the Grand Mopao’s deep attachment to his homeland, despite the comforts and opportunities he might find abroad. With two residences in the United States, Koffi Olomide could have chosen a life far from his country, but he claims to have deliberately decided to remain close to Congo and its people.





Through this patriotic performance, the artist demonstrates the importance he places on his roots and Congolese culture. This media release was widely welcomed by his fans, who saw it as a message of loyalty and responsibility to the nation.





Once again, Koffi Olomide proves that beyond music, he remains a committed actor, keen to contribute to the image and unity of his country.