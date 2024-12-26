KOMBONI RADIO PROPRIETOR SURVIVES FATAL ROAD ACCIDENT



…..as she is allegedly att@cked by some Army Officials, reports the matter to Mtendere Police



Thursday December 26, 2024



On Sunday 22nd December 2024, between 21:15 and 21:30 hours, the proprietor of Komboni Radio Lesa Kasoma was involved in a fatal road accident where she miraculously survived with a badly injured right arm.





The incident happened along Kudu Road in Kabulonga residential area, shockingly a few blocks from her house.



Sadly, before Kasoma – who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number BAK 2485, was rushed to the hospital, she was allegedly brut@lly ass@ulted receiving heavy puñchés in the head at the accident scene by unknown people who addressed themselves as ‘Army Generals’ driving a vehicle registration number AB 10** causing her to sustain possible head injuries.





Ms Kasoma says this incidence was since reported to Mtendere Police.



“In the recent past, my life and my business have been under attack. And my only hope and prayer now is for God’s Divine intervention. This battle is too big for me to fight alone. I just survived a fatal road accident where my vehicle was hit behind on the side and overturned, just as I was about to arrive home. It is a miracle that I am alive today. Shockingly I was immediately after the accident assaulted by two men who addressed themselves as ‘Army Generals’, punching me in the head shouting, ‘tizamusiliza uyu ise’,” Kasoma told Journalists in Lusaka.





“It is very unfortunate that today, Zambians immediately rush to an accident scene to take videos instead of trying to serve the victims. It took about 5 minutes for people to help me out of the vehicle as they opted to first take videos of me trapped in the vehicle helpless. I was conscious and could hear ladies screaming, please help this person, she is still alive’. And had it not been for those good Samaritans, I would not be here today.I was helped out of the vehicle and as I was walking being taken to safety, I noticed people still following to take more videos. At that moment I grabbed a phone with my left hand from the person who walked next to me taking videos and I threw it to the ground saying, you are people who let victims of an accident scene die instead of helping them’.”





She recalls that not so long ago, the IBA Director General – may his soul rest in peace, was brutally murdered in unclear circumstances by suspected police officers.



“Whatever is after my life and my business will not succeed because the God I serve, is a Living God and for me to be alive today is a living testimony.My deepest gratitude and thanks go to Rwanda Airlines who have, during these trying moments, sponsored my ticket to embark on a Holy Pilgrim to;

Rwanda in Kibeho where the Virgin Mary appeared to young girls and in the visions, the virgin Mary asked for penance and fasting for the conversion of sinners and frequent recitation of the Rosary and Uganda in Namugongo, where the Uganda Martyrs – a group of 23 Anglican and 22 catholic coverts to Christianity in Uganda were executed teaching us to stand for our faith and self sacrifice for the good of others,” she stated.





“My wish to all my fellow Catholics, all Catholic Priests across the country and the World, is to pray for me for Divine Intervention and I promise to carry spiritually all your petitions dear to you, deep down your hearts, and personally present them at the holy sites.”