BREAKING: PAYBACK! — Korean workers file massive class-action lawsuit against Trump’s ICE after Georgia battery plant raid.

In a move that could shake Trump’s immigration agenda to its core, hundreds of Korean workers are joining forces to sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a brutal raid at a Georgia EV battery plant left them shackled, humiliated, and terrified.

These weren’t undocumented workers sneaking across a border. They were legally in the U.S. on business visas — skilled engineers and technicians from Hyundai and LG, helping to build one of the largest electric vehicle battery plants in America.

But on September 4th, Trump’s ICE turned their American Dream into a nightmare.

Helicopters circled overhead. Drones buzzed. Armed agents stormed the construction site like they were raiding a drug cartel. More than 500 workers were detained, including 300 Koreans, in what ICE bragged was “the largest-ever enforcement action at a single worksite in U.S. history.”

Now, those workers are hitting back — hard.

They’ve announced a class-action lawsuit accusing ICE of unlawful detention, racial profiling, human rights violations, and excessive force.

“We were chained at our wrists, ankles, and waists,” said one worker, Kim. “We were locked up without knowing why. Some guards mocked Asians and made slant-eye gestures. It was degrading.”

For days, the detainees were held in filthy conditions — moldy mattresses, no privacy in toilets, and foul-smelling drinking water. Then they were quietly deported, still without any clear explanation or apology.

Trump’s White House brushed it off. A spokesperson said the President “will continue enforcing federal immigration laws.” Translation: they don’t care.

But now, the victims of this cruelty are using the one weapon Trump hates most — the courts.

Their lawsuit could expose a pattern of racial discrimination and abuse of power inside ICE, while sending a powerful message: you can’t trample human rights in the name of politics and get away with it.

Even Korean officials are fuming, warning that Trump’s immigration zealotry could damage the U.S.–Korea alliance and scare off investors who were helping America compete in clean energy.

“We did nothing wrong,” Kim said. “We were just helping build the factory. Now we want justice.”

And they might get it — in front of a judge.

Because when Trump’s ICE decided to make an example out of innocent workers, they didn’t just break spirits. They may have broken the law.

With Korean workers fighting back, finally, ICE is the one under investigation

