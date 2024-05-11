Korra Obidi has cried out for financial aid on social media.

The dancer/singer said she needs legal representation to fight her ex-husband Justin Dean after he obtained image rights protection from Meta to stop her from featuring their children on Facebook.

She explained that because of his action, her monetised videos are being taken down from Facebook and she has lost the ability to receive stars from fans on the platform.

She has also been demonetised from Facebook where she makes her money.

She explained that she makes content around motherhood and Justin’s action is aimed at jeopardising that.

She added that Justin has been fighting her since they divorced. She said because of him, she can’t take her children to visit Nigeria and now the kids can’t be seen in her videos.

Crying, she alleged that Justin abused her so much and gaslighted her. Now, she claims he’s doing the same to their daughters.

Explaining how he is ‘’gaslighting their kids,” Korra said Justin left their kids alone at his house with a woman who hates her (Korra). The woman then allegedly proceeded to take pictures of Korra’s daughter’s private part and shared this on a group and the photos circulated.

Korra said Justin denied this happened to his daughters.

She added that as a mother, it’s time to fight for herself and her kids.

“I need a good lawyer” Korra Obidi cries as she opens gofundme to raise legal fees after ex-husband Justin Dean obtained right to stop her from featuring their children on Facebook (video)

The dancer shared photos of her GoFundMe account and begged her fans to donate.

Korra’s sister, Nancy Umeh, also shared the GoFundMe and begged people to donate so Korra canGoFundMe get a lawyer.

Meanwhile, donations are already pouring in. LIB discovered that $43, 702 has been raised so far out of the $100,000 target.

“I need a good lawyer” Korra Obidi cries as she opens gofundme to raise legal fees after ex-husband Justin Dean obtained right to stop her from featuring their children on Facebook (video)

949 people donated and more are promising to donate.