KOSWE’S RESPONSE TO NEWS DIGGERS

Koswe is not in any way in the business of writing about other media houses; this is so because we are not in any competition with any media house.

Our role in the Zambian space is to expose the corrupt and ensure that Zambians get a better if not a good deal from their leaders.

Having said this, we find this article in today’s *News Diggers* titled “State House is using Koswe to attack people – Changala* as baseless, childish, misplaced and to a larger extend an indication of how a once respected newspaper is slowly losing its credibility by falling prey to being used by the the corrupt PF through its reporter named Angela Muchinshi.

Dear readers, for a starter, do you even know who this Angela Muchinshi is?

In case you don’t know, Angela Muchinshi is a PF’s Smart Eagles Facebook page Reporter who up to today is still on the PF payroll.

This is a girl who has aborted Six (6) pregnancies of different top PF officials. And unfortunately, News Diggers can’t read between the lines that this is a plant set on them by Chitalu Chilufya, Bowman Lusamba, Stephen Kampyongo, Joe Malanji, Kennedy Kamba and Antonio Mwanza.

In addressing this girl, we would like to advise her to continue helping her party PF in a more organised and smart manner as opposed to turning News Diggers into her toilet tissue paper unless she is being sent by its management working with the past, present and future corrupt elements in this country.

Young Girl, Angela Muchinshi, abusing your body to get a job at News Diggers and PF is not an achievement for you to further allow abuses even from named rogue individuals. Keep that body busy with productive activities as opposed to lifting legs like swinging pendulum at PF’s Ndozo Lodge and some names PF apartments.

There are better ways of raising money than scratching Bowman Lusambo’s heavy tummy. And this is the more reason why we even find it difficult to employ people like you who always allow corrupt politicians to be sleeping on top and inside you every week. We just feel for your innocent poor young boyfriend whom you are slowly killing.

There is nothing sinister about us exposing corruption, bad governance and all manner of bad behaviour. But there is everything sinister about one rogue individual, a puppet of the PF and a myopic and desperate brain to want to accuse this organisation of being run by the institutions mentioned.

We understand that forgetting is possible but we would like to remind you readers that this Smart Eagles reporter and any other deranged mind out there that this organisation (Koswe) has been in existence years back before even News Diggers was set up.

Koswe has seen President Frederick Chiluba come and go: President Levy Mwanawasa come and go: President Rupiah Banda come and go: President Micheal Sata come and go: President Edgar Lungu come and go: and it has seen President Hakainde Hichilema come into power and Koswe will also see President Hakainde Hichilema leave office after his two terms as per Constitution. In short, Koswe was there, is here and will be there because Silelo Tayamba!

You really need to have Dutch-Courage to pick a fight with the invisible. And for the purposes of the doubting Thomasis, we implore you to ask former President Edgar Lungu and all PF brutal leaders how many people they arrested over Koswe but Koswe continued its operations despite more than 3 people being held in custody.

Currently, there are court matters relating to innocent citizens accused of being part of this organisation who have since sued the accusers.

We have no business with State House and we will never have business with State House because records are there that we have not started our works now.

It is our noble gesture to call on all those being accused to go to court and earn some free money and it is also our noble duty to call on all those wrongly accusing other people of running this organisation to also go to court and produce evidence of the people they are accusing daily.

Zambians. As things stand, the Patriotic Front (PF) and its surrogates have the following propaganda Facebook pages that are daily churning out vengeful, hateful and pure lies against this current regime:

1. Smart Eagles

2. Patriotic Front

3. Eagle One

4. The Candidate

5. Zambia Report

6. Zambians

7. Utunensu

8. Tikambeko News

9. Zed 24

10. Pa Zed

11. News in Zambia

12. Zambia Today

13. Nkani

14. Sean Tembo

15. Bowman Lusambo

16. Saboi Imboela

17. Chilufya Tayali

18. Henry Mwenjenga also known as (Emmanuel Mwamba)

19. Tumfweko

20. Munir Zulu

And the UPND only has three Facebook pages:

1. UPND

2. UPND Zambia

3. Hakainde Hichilema

And these three are not propaganda pages.

We know how much the corrupt, the PF and some corrupt newspapers want Koswe dead. This they have been illuminating for years and years.

We are not on anyone’s payroll as most of these Facebook pages and some media houses therefore we will not spare wrong doers. Our form of Journalism is cut from a different clothes as it is not about he said – she said type of reporting. We are everywhere but headquartered in Washington DC.

So, if the News Diggers wants to turn itself into a toilet paper that gives microphones to rogues who yaps everything and anything because their corrupt funders are being exposed for plundering government resources, we will tell them (News Diggers) that bring it on.

Koswe: Investigations Only!

Silelo Tayamba!

If you have not read it on Koswe, then it’s FAKE NEWS

Issued by:

The Board and Management of Koswe