Kourtney Kardashian has recalled being punched in the face at a party hosted by Diddy

Reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian, has recalled being punched in the face at a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2001, an incident resurfacing just as the music mogul faces a federal sex trafficking trial.

In a clip from the 2016 talk show Kocktails with Khloé, Kourtney shared that she was attacked while waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO nightclub, where Diddy had rented out the entire venue for his birthday celebration.

“I got socked in the face ‘cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom,” she recalled. “It was for his birthday. Diddy rented out the whole restaurant.”

Kourtney said the altercation began when a woman cut in front of her. After Kourtney politely told her it wasn’t her turn, the woman turned and punched her. “She literally just went boom—right in the face,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. Nobody was with me. I was by myself.”

After the incident, Kourtney retreated to a bathroom stall and began crying before rushing out to tell her sister Khloé what had happened. Khloé later joked she tried to find the woman to retaliate for her sister.

Diddy, who was present during the retelling of the story on the show, laughed and said he vaguely remembered someone getting hit at the party. Kourtney also noted that Diddy had gone all out for the celebration, even sending out CDs as birthday invitations.

Khloé remarked during the episode that Diddy had a reputation for throwing over-the-top parties. In a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she recalled one such party where “half the guests were naked” and Justin Bieber, then 20 years old, was among the attendees.

Amid resurfaced footage and stories, Justin Bieber recently issued a statement through a representative, denying any inappropriate behavior involving Diddy. “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” the spokesperson said.

Sources close to Bieber added that he was deeply disturbed by the allegations and regretted working on Diddy’s 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid. They emphasised that Bieber was closer to Diddy’s sons than to Combs himself and had distanced himself from the mogul during the time many of the alleged incidents reportedly occurred.

The ongoing federal case against Diddy includes charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which he has denied. The trial continues to dominate headlines as more allegations and past stories come to light.