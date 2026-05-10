Kremlin says lasting peace with Ukraine remains “a long way off” despite temporary ceasefire





The Kremlin stated that achieving a permanent peace agreement with Ukraine remains “a long and difficult path” despite the current three-day ceasefire between both sides.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was understandable that the United States wants to move quickly toward ending the war, but stressed that territorial issues linked to Ukraine remain highly complex.





Russian presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov also emphasized that the current truce only covers the May 9–11 period, adding that future negotiations may resume afterward, though no timeline has been confirmed.





U.S. President Donald Trump meanwhile stated that both sides had agreed to pause military activity during the ceasefire period and also move forward with a large prisoner exchange involving 1,000 prisoners from each side.





Trump additionally thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their cooperation and expressed hope that the temporary truce could eventually be extended further.





The latest developments come as global attention remains focused on whether the current pause in fighting could open the door to broader peace negotiations after years of war.