Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer more than a week after being caught with CEO in Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot resigned Thursday, July 24, from the tech company more than a week after she was caught on camera canoodling with CEO Andy Byron on a Coldplay concert “kiss cam.”

“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned,” a rep from the New York firm told The Post.

TMZ was first to report her exit from the company.

Byron, who was caught cozying up to Cabot at the show outside Boston last Wednesday, was forced to resign from the AI company over the weekend after the caught-on-camera cheating scandal exploded into a social media frenzy.

Cabot has served as the company’s chief people officer, also known as the head of HR, since November 2024.

The couple’s office tryst was put on blast when the Gillette Stadium jumbotron suddenly panned to them, prompting the them to frantically duck out of view as they scrambled to hide their faces.

Both are married to different people and after the scandal, they were swiftly placed on leave, with the company launching a formal investigation into the alleged affair.