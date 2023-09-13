Ku Court njisa neka, elyo iwe wise unjite ati mushanina bwali, kutumpa uko- Chilufya Tayali

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

I CAN ADVOCATE, AND SERVE, BETTER FOR THE POOR IF I WORK WITH THOSE IN POWER THAN THOSE FIGHTING GOVT

Ku Court njisa neka, elyo iwe wise unjite ati mushanina bwali, kutumpa uko. Today, I don’t even have my Andy to take me pictures, so kucayafye ka selfie.

If I can be at peace with those in power, why not, it’s even better for me, after all I can advocate for the poor better if I can engage those in power, than quoting trouble with those who want to get power using tuma politics twa kabisila.

You can’t give what you don’t have.

Ati, insala kapondo, yes, kapondo, so you want me to die, what good is a dead hero. Wait for me at 20:00hrs.

SEE LIFE FOR WHAT IT IS NOT SOME FANTASY OF ALEBWELELAPO, IT WILL NOT HAPPEN.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!