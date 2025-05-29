Kulima Tower Bus Station Announces Free Transport Day to Honor President Hichilema’s Birthday “4th June”

Kulima Tower Bus Station Announces Free Transport Day to Honor President Hichilema’s Birthday





In a move aimed at celebrating leadership while easing daily burdens for ordinary Zambians, Kulima Tower Bus Station has announced a Free Transport Day on June 4th, 2025 to mark President Hakainde Hichilema’s birthday. The initiative, led by the station’s chairman, Mr. Nicolas Banda, popularly known as Father, seeks to show appreciation for the President’s achievements through a gesture of public service.





The Free Transport Day will benefit five key categories of people: those born in June, senior citizens aged 60 years and above, pregnant women, persons living with disabilities, and Kulima Tower marketeers. To access the free service, eligible individuals must present either their National Registration Card (NRC), a photocopy of the NRC, or a birth certificate to the bus conductor. This one-day offer is set to significantly reduce transport costs for hundreds of passengers.





Chairman Banda highlighted that the gesture is a way of expressing gratitude to President Hichilema for policies that have transformed lives across the country. He specifically cited the end of cadresm at public stations, the introduction of free education, the launch of major infrastructure projects like the Ndola-Dual Carriageway, and improved economic indicators such as reduced fuel and mealie-meal prices. “This event is not just a celebration—it is a reflection of what good leadership can deliver,” Banda said.





The economic implications of the initiative are significant, especially for low-income earners. With transportation accounting for a substantial portion of daily expenses in urban Zambia, the free rides will offer much-needed financial relief. Analysts say this initiative may also inspire other public service providers to find creative ways to engage and support communities while honoring national milestones.





Beyond its economic value, the event is expected to bring together members of the public, government officials, and political party representatives. The presence of officials at the event demonstrates an endorsement of grassroots-led civic action, which complements broader national efforts to promote unity and patriotism. This partnership between the public sector and local leadership is increasingly being recognized as essential for effective community development.





The Free Transport Day will also be marked by entertainment, including live Zambian music, comedy acts, and gospel performances, turning the bus station into a hub of celebration and culture. Organized by Kulima Tower Media and coordinated by local media personality Chanti Angie, the event is being widely promoted as a “people’s celebration” with a festive yet respectful tone.





Observers note that the event has a symbolic significance beyond birthday festivities. It represents the growing role of local leaders and informal sectors in shaping the national narrative through proactive and socially responsive initiatives. “It’s not every day that a bus station becomes a platform for honoring presidential leadership,” said one Lusaka resident. “This is people-driven patriotism at its best.”





As June 4th approaches, the Lusaka public is encouraged to come out in numbers, participate in the celebration, and take advantage of the free transport services. Organizers are optimistic that the event will not only honor the President’s legacy but also inspire more citizen-led initiatives that bridge the gap between leadership and the everyday struggles of ordinary Zambians.



