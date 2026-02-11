Kuwait announces monthly allowance of $1,800 to single and unmarried women aged 30 and above

Kuwait has rolled out a new social welfare measure providing monthly financial support to Kuwaiti women aged 30 years and older who have never been married.

Under the initiative, eligible recipients will receive 560 Kuwaiti dinars (KWD) per month—equivalent to approximately $1,866z.

The allowance, announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs, aims to deliver targeted social and financial assistance to this demographic, helping to enhance their quality of life and economic independence.

Eligibility appears focused on Kuwaiti nationals who remain unmarried (never previously married) and have reached age 30.

While some reports describe it as a blanket program, others suggest it may tie into existing categories under the Central Assistance System.

Applications would typically be processed through the Ministry of Social Affairs’ established channels.

The move adds to other longstanding benefits, such as aid for widows, divorcees, and specific vulnerable populations, while reflecting constitutional commitments to citizen welfare.

Eligible women are encouraged to check with the Ministry of Social Affairs for official application procedures and confirmation of details.