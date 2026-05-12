Kuwait says detained infiltrators admitted links to Revolutionary Guards

Kuwait’s interior ministry said on Tuesday that a group of men detained after allegedly trying to enter the country by sea admitted during questioning that they belonged to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The ministry said the men told investigators they had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island aboard a rented fishing boat to carry out hostile acts against Kuwait, according to state news agency KUNA.

Kuwait’s defense ministry said earlier that authorities had arrested four infiltrators who tried to enter the country by sea.

The interior ministry said the group exchanged fire with Kuwaiti armed forces, wounding one service member, while two other suspected infiltrators fled.

Bubiyan Island lies in northeastern Kuwait near the Iraqi border.