Kylian Mbappé has arrived in Rabat with his family at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah for the crucial Morocco vs. Mali group stage match at AFCON 2025.

Kylian Mbappé has arrived in Rabat with his family (parents and brother Ethan) and will be in the stands tomorrow (December 26) at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah for the crucial Morocco vs. Mali group stage match at AFCON 2025.





Ousmane Dembélé is also expected to join, with multiple sources (including RMC Sport and Moroccan outlets like Le360) reporting his attendance in the VIP section.





The duo, former PSG teammates and close friends of Achraf Hakimi are coming to support the Atlas Lions captain, who is poised for a potential return from injury in this high-stakes clash.





This star-studded support adds even more hype to an already electric “People’s AFCON”!