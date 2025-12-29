‘Kylian Mbappe really loves Morocco’ –Achraf Hakimi

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi has highlighted the deep connection between his close friend Kylian Mbappe and the North African nation.

The Real Madrid forward traveled to the Moroccan capital to support Hakimi, his former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, during the Atlas Lions’ Group A match against Mali on Friday in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Regarding the visit, Hakimi shared that Mbappe is genuinely fond of the country and has been enjoying the local atmosphere.

Hakimi said: “Kylian Mbappe really loves Morocco. He’s enjoying our country. He’s enjoying Moroccan food, from what I understand.”

In addition, the 27-year-old also shared his thoughts on AFCON, and while he is confident in Morocco’s quality to go the distance, Mbappe remained optimistic about the Atlas Lions’ chances of winning the competition.

“He said we’re a candidate to win this AFCON, but there are also a lot of others,” Hakimi added.