Kylian Mbappé wins the lawsuit against former club PSG and they must now pay him €61 million

French club, Paris Saint-Germain, have been ordered by a Paris labor court to pay footballer Kylian Mbappe €60 million in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing an end to a long legal dispute between the club and their former forward.

The ruling, delivered earlier today, follows months of proceedings after Mbappe claimed PSG withheld wages and contractual bonuses in the final months of his deal before his free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

The France captain argued that payments for April, May and June of that year were never made, despite being stipulated in his contract.

Judges ruled in Mbappe’s favour, concluding that PSG failed to pay three months of salary as well as an ethics bonus and a signing bonus.

The court noted that these outstanding sums had already been recognized by the French Professional Football League in decisions taken in September and October last year, strengthening the player’s case.

PSG attempted to argue that Mbappe had agreed to forgo the payments as part of an informal arrangement linked to his reintegration into the squad during the 2023-24 season.

However, the court stated that the club was unable to provide any written agreement proving that the player had waived his contractual rights, leading to that defense being dismissed.

Mbappe’s lawyer, Frederique Cassereau, welcomed the ruling and described it as a predictable outcome under French labor law. She said the decision simply reflected the fact that salaries and bonuses written into a contract must be paid in full.

While Mbappe succeeded in securing the €60m award, the court rejected several additional claims made on his behalf.

Allegations of moral harassment, concealed work, and breaches of the employer’s duty of care were all dismissed, and the court declined to reclassify his fixed-term contract as a permanent one, which limited the scope for further compensation.

PSG had also accused Mbappe of acting disloyally by concealing his intention not to renew his contract, arguing that this deprived the club of the chance to secure a significant transfer fee.

The judges ruled that such considerations were not relevant to the core issue of unpaid remuneration and therefore had no bearing on the outcome.

Mbappe spent seven years at PSG after initially joining from Monaco in 2017, winning six Ligue 1 titles and 15 major trophies. He left as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.