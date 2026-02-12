Lady Who Contacted H!V From Her Facebook Lover Infects 20 Others After Discovering Confesses on Sompa FM

During a social program on a Kumasi-based radio station, Sompa Nkoma on Sompa FM, the host started a phone-in segment for her listening audience to share a regrettable experience anonymously.

One of the callers dropped a chilling secret she had been keeping for a very long time.

The host, Oheneni Adazoa, who rose to fame by solving social issues such as marital problems, disagreements between siblings, disputes between two families, disputes over property,s and other important pressing issues between entities.

She recently decided to shift the paradigm of her show from one-on-one interviews with people going through a lot to opening the phone lines.

People started calling to make wild confessions about the recent and past relationships, but this viral one is more shocking than every other confession.

An anonymous caller on Sompa FM’s Sompa Nkomo has confessed to deliberately infecting at least twenty(20) men with HIV, after discovering that she had been infected by an abroad based lover she met on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/dGsDjljdT5 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 10, 2026

An unknown lady called to share some details about her encounter with a young man she met on Facebook.

After months of talking, they started liking each other, and so when the man arrived in Ghana, they made out.

Per her narration, she noticed some unusual changes in her body, but ignored them till it got worse.

Results from her check-up revealed she had contracted HIV/AIDS, and that frightened her, but the worst had already happened.

According to this anonymous lady, over 20 men who proposed to her have all been infected, but some don’t believe her.

She said her actions are regretted, and she hopes to be forgiven.