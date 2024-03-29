Lady who stole Biden’s daughter’s journal escapes prison after being threatened with jail

A woman who said she stole Ashley Biden’s diary and sold it to conservative activists might be arrested soon. She skipped her sentencing however federal judge said she could be arrested as early as Friday.

Aimee Harris was scheduled to be punished in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. Her lawyers said to Judge Laura Swain that the person from Florida couldn’t come because they had childcare and other problems.

Harris’ punishment was delayed two times this year because of similar problems.

Harris joined the hearing by video, so Swain delayed the decision until April 9. The judge said she will get a warrant for Harris’ arrest on Friday afternoon if she doesn’t give more documents, including a financial paper, by noon that day.

“I don’t want to,” Swain said. “You and your children don’t have to worry about the United States Marshals finding you and taking you to New York. ”

An arrest warrant could mean Harris might go to jail, which she probably wouldn’t have done at her sentencing.

The lawyers wanted the judge to give Harris six months of staying at home and three years of being watched, but Harris wanted to just have probation.

Harris and another person from Florida, Robert Kurlander, admitted they were guilty on August. On January 25, 2022, they were caught planning to steal and transport Ashley Biden’s diary across state lines.

Court papers say Harris took the diary from a house in Delray Beach, Florida where Ashley Biden had stayed and left her diary and other stuff.

Harris asked Kurlander to help sell the diary, Ashley Biden’s family photos, and other things to a group called Project Veritas. They each got paid $20,000 for it.

The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan said that Harris talked to Kurlander because she wanted to hurt Joe Biden’s campaign for president in 2020.

“The specific political beliefs of Harris don’t matter in this case, but the way she promoted them was not in line with legal political activity,” prosecutors said.

Kurlander will find out his punishment on April 12.

Project Veritas stated that Harris and Kurlander said they got the diary legally.

The group didn’t share the story because they weren’t sure if the diary was real. They sent it to the police in Florida instead.

Project Veritas often shares secret videos in an attempt to expose what they believe is bad behavior by organizations that lean to the left. Many people say it uses tricky methods.

The group from Mamaroneck, New York, has always described its work as journalism.