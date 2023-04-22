LAMENTATIONS OF AN ABANDONED MOTHER…..I WILL DIE A SAD PERSON

My name is Margaret Nzala and I live in

Kambili Village in Mungule. I am not sure of my exact age.

When I was young I had a problem of

Conceiving so I only had a child in my late 30’s.

My husband died when my only son was six months old. I used to clean toilets at one of the tarvens in Msisi township in order to put food on the table and to pay for my son’s education.

My son completed his secondary school level of education by the grace of God.There were times when he was sent away from school for failing to pay school fees.I also remember there was a school term when his school shoes got spoiled so he had no option but to start wearing my only pair of shoes. Luckily I had an old pair of slippers commonly known as “tropicals” which I started using.

My son managed to get good results at grade 12 and was given a scholarship to study in Russia.

About eight months after he left Zambia, he started renting a small house for me which atleast had running water and electricity, and every month he would send money for my upkeep and rentals.

My son stayed in Russia for four years and when he came back to Zambia, he quickly got himself a job and I moved from Msisi township and started living with him in a three bedroom house in Kabwata.

At first my son was caring, he made sure I never lacked anything in my life.

Problems started soon after he met a girl and married her. His wife made it clear the very first day she moved in the house were I was staying with my son that she no longer wanted me there. She started complaining to neighbours that I was a very careless old woman who was fond of keeping the house dirty. She then started mistreating me and hiding food from me.

And a few months after their wedding, my son was transferred to Kitwe.

His wife was against the idea of me moving to Kitwe with them so my son decided to rent a one room for me in Jake compound.

My son only paid rentals for me for only four months and cut all communication ties with me.

The landlord then evicted me from his house due to non payment of rentals.

Left with no place to live I contacted an old friend of mine who invited me to live with her in Mungule area and that was how I found myself here.

I have not heard from my son for almost a year now,a few months ago I heard rumors that he is now rich and empowering his wife’s family.

I have been struggling in all areas of my life and my health is now failing me.

I hope and pray that one day my son will come back to his senses and help me while I am still alive.

CREDIT: Mwebantu Trendsetters