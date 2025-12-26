Lamine Yamal: Chasing Greatness or Distractions?



Barcelona’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal is making headlines again, but this time it is for his moves off the pitch. He was pictured cozying up with model Alisa for a holiday shoot, and it seems this young lad loves women pass his own body!





We rarely see this young talent alone once the final whistle blows; he always seems to be surrounded by female company. If he continues with this lifestyle, una sure say his career no go end quick like his idol Neymar Jr?





Someone needs to offer him serious advice to keep his head in the game before these distractions cut his potential short.





Tell us, do you think these are just harmless photos, or is he losing focus on the game?