LAND DEAL GONE WRONG ENDS 7 YEAR OLD MARRIAGE



A 30-year-old man from Lusaka’s Lilanda West, Peter Nkonde has lost his seven-year marriage after a fraudulent land deal led to his wife, Rhoda Phiri, 27, being detained and the couple losing their home.





Phiri told the Matero Local Court that Nkonde sold land for K30,000 without her consent, took the money, and left her facing harassment from the buyer whom he told that she was the owner.





She also recalled being detained earlier over a K1,000 debt incurred by Nkonde.



Nkonde’s family later sold the couple’s house for K120,000 to repay the buyer without informing Phiri. Their only remaining asset is a plot in 10 Miles, Chibombo.





Magistrate Lewis Mumba granted the divorce, awarding custody of their six-year-old daughter to Phiri.





Nkonde was ordered to pay K1,000 monthly in child maintenance for 12 months and K500 monthly spousal support for a similar period.





The court further ordered that the plot of land in 10 Miles be valued and sold, with 40 percent of the proceeds going to Phiri and 60 percent to Nkonde.



ZDM