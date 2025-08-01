LAND DISPUTE RESOLUTION IN MULOBEZI CONSTITUENCY



Today, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Sylvia Masebo delivered a ministerial statement on whether Government is aware that about 10,000 people are likely to be evicted from a piece of traditional land in Mulobezi Constituency by a foreign investor trading in timber and whether the people will be compensated once they are evicted.





Here are the highlights:



✅Government aims to resolve the land dispute in Mulobezi Constituency amicably, ensuring a fair, transparent, and mutually beneficial solution for all parties involved.





✅The new investor has no intentions to evict residents from Subdivision A of Farm 946 without compensation, and is willing to hive off land occupied by people and Government properties.





✅ The actual land in question is approximately 4,072.7422 hectares, not 402,000 hectares as initially reported, with a complex history of agreements dating back to 1931.





✅The land contains essential infrastructure, including schools, clinics, police posts, and Government housing units.





✅Government’s main objective is to ensure a lasting solution through continued dialogue and adherence to due process, prioritizing the rights and livelihoods of affected communities.





✅ The land in question has a complex history of agreements involving the British Colonial Office, Paramount Chief Yeta III, and Zambezi Sawmills, dating back to 1931.





✅ New Investor bought the land from the bank for K2 million after Zambezi Sawmills was placed in receivership owing K14 million.





✅Government will conduct a survey to determine the exact number of people occupying the land.





✅ And Government will work towards an amicable solution through continued dialogue and adherence to due process.