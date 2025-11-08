“Land Seizure Without Skills Could Destroy South Africa — Mbalula’s Warning Echoes Zimbabwe’s Tragedy”





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sent a stark warning: “If we take land from white people, this country will turn into rubble like Zimbabwe.”





His words strike at the heart of a debate that has divided South Africa for decades: land redistribution. While many South Africans support returning land to black communities, the reality is that the majority of black South Africans are not yet ready to take over large-scale farming or mining operations. Most prefer to remain workers, and lack the farming, technical, and managerial skills needed to sustain and grow these industries.





Mbalula’s warning is rooted in history. In Zimbabwe, forced land seizures from white farmers in the early 2000s led to the collapse of commercial agriculture, widespread food shortages, and economic ruin. Today, Zimbabweans are scattered across Africa and the world, seeking opportunities and rebuilding their lives, a testament to the lasting consequences of taking land without proper preparation.





The ANC Secretary-General’s message is clear: South Africa must prepare and equip black communities with skills and resources before pursuing aggressive land redistribution. Without this, the country risks repeating Zimbabwe’s mistakes.