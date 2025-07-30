Lands bill a threat property rights, says Dickson Jere



Daily Nation

……urges members of Parliament not bto support the bill because it has the potential to disrupt the country’s financial market if allowed to be enacted into law





By Grace Chaile



LUSAKA Lawyer Dickson Jere has strongly opposed the rushed amendment of the lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No 13 of 2025, warning that its passage could disrupt the country’s entire financial market.





Mr Jere has warned Members of Parliament that Bill 13 while appearing harmless, could be politically and economically dangerous if misused and mismanaged.





Appearing before the parliamentary committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Jere urged lawmakers to withdraw the bill citing serious legal, administrative and economic consequences if enacted.





He questioned the proposal to empower the Chief Registrar of Land, a position he described as largely clerical to determine disputes over land titles within 30 days.



Mr Jere argued that such a move would create chaos , as all disputes over tittle would now be queued before the minister of Lands and Natural Resources under the Chief Registrar’s office.





Mr Jere warned that if the bill passed, it would undermine legal safeguards that allow tittle cancellation on through a court process either in proven cases of fraud or mistaken issuance.





He emphasized that tittle deeds are a cornerstone of the financial sector and used as collateral in borrowing.





“If banks know that a tittle can be cancelled at any time by an administrative officer , they will demand insurance or personal guarantees on top of the tittle, making borrowing more expensive,” Mr Jere stated.