Las Vegas Rolls Out World’s First Tesla Cybertruck Police Fleet
Las Vegas Police have unveiled the first-ever Cybertruck patrol vehicles — a fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks now cruising the Strip.
With their bullet-resistant exoskeleton, zero-emission power, and futuristic design, these trucks are built for high-speed chases, crowd control, and turning heads.
Equipped with emergency lights, sirens, and full police tech, they’re not just show — they’re fully operational and ready for duty.
It’s a bold step into electric law enforcement, cutting fuel costs and emissions while projecting unmatched presence.
Welcome to the future of policing — where the long arm of the law comes in stainless steel.