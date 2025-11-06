Las Vegas Rolls Out World’s First Tesla Cybertruck Police Fleet



Las Vegas Police have unveiled the first-ever Cybertruck patrol vehicles — a fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks now cruising the Strip.





With their bullet-resistant exoskeleton, zero-emission power, and futuristic design, these trucks are built for high-speed chases, crowd control, and turning heads.





Equipped with emergency lights, sirens, and full police tech, they’re not just show — they’re fully operational and ready for duty.





It’s a bold step into electric law enforcement, cutting fuel costs and emissions while projecting unmatched presence.





Welcome to the future of policing — where the long arm of the law comes in stainless steel.