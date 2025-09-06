Last minute disagreements hindered Dolika’s unveiling as PAC president – Andyford Banda





PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda has shed light on the abrupt change of plans for the party’s president unveiling ceremony, revealing that last-minute disagreements with the intended candidate, Dolika Banda, prevented the union.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19ebCQyNsD/



The planned announcement was set to take place during the party’s second convention which was held on Thursday, with Dolika taking the helm of the party as president but to everyone’s shock, Dolika was not present on the panel and only Banda was.





However, Banda was re-elected as party president, with him winning unopposed in all ten provinces respectively.





According to Banda, last minute disagreements with Dolika led to her not being unveiled as president, resulting to him retaining his position.





Speaking on HotFM yesterday, Banda explained that the disagreement with Dolika stemmed from irreconcilable differences in their approaches to politics and party building.





He emphasised that the issue was not financial, but rather about uniting individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences to create a broad appeal for the PAC party.





He acknowledged that despite their initial agreement to collaborate, last-minute differences in their professional backgrounds and political experience led to the breakdown of their partnership.





Banda highlighted Dolika’s extensive banking career and his own decade-long involvement in politics, suggesting that their divergent skill sets and perspectives may have contributed to the impasse.





“Despite our efforts, we ultimately decided that it wasn’t feasible to move forward with the arrangement, as we realised our differences were too significant to overcome. We both invested considerable time and energy into making this work, but in the end, we concluded that parting ways was the most practical decision,” he stated.





“Yes we have been having discussions and we agreed to work together in an arrangement but it didn’t work in the final minute.”..https://kalemba.news/politics/last-minute-disagreements-hindered-dolikas-unveiling-as-pac-president-andyford-banda/



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 6, 2025