Late DRC Goal Ends World Cup Hopes for Mbeumo and Onana

Cameroon will not take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to secure qualification, following a dramatic 1-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Chancel Mbemba broke the hearts of Cameroonian fans with a stoppage-time goal in the 90+1 minute, sealing their elimination from the qualifying race

This means top stars such as André Onana and Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United will not feature at the 2026 World Cup.

With the result, DR Congo, who last appeared at a World Cup in 1974, now advance to the final playoff round where they will face Nigeria, who defeated Gabon 4-1 yesterday.

The winners of the playoff will then compete against teams from other confederations including Asia, South America, Oceania, the Caribbean, and North & Central America for the final two available spots at the World Cup.