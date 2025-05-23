Late Former President Robert Mugabe’s Lookalike Brighton Chikaka Denies Being His Son

Former President Robert Mugabe’s lookalike has denied rumours that he was the late president’s son.

A Zimbabwean man named Brighton Chikaka, who raised eyebrows due to his uncanny resemblance to the late president Robert Mugabe, finally addressed his relationship with Mugabe.

Brighton Chikaka had many people questioning if he was the former president’s son. The allegations and questions stemmed from the two’s resemblance, which had many people doing a double-take.

Former President Mugabe’s Lookalike Denies Being His Son

Brighton Chikaka has garnered much attention due to his resemblance to Robert Mugabe. He has also played into the role by wearing glasses resembling Mugabe’s.

In a video shared on X by Dandaro Online, Chikaka denied being President Mugabe’s son. He shared the name of his now-deceased father, Nicholas Chikaka, who died in 2012.

He further explains that the resemblance may be explained by the fact that the two come from the same clan and have the same great-grandfather.

dandarostreets Brighton Chikaka, a lookalike of the late Robert Mugabe, has denied being the former president’s son, addressing the speculation surrounding their resemblance. pic.twitter.com/H9IMuc6Kcc— Dandaro Online (@DandaroOnline) May 22, 2025

Brighton Chikaka Explains Lineage Relationship with Mugabe

According to Chikaka, he is from the same clan as former President Robert Mugabe. They shared the same lineage up until some point and also have the same totem and rural area.

‘Ana asekuru vedu vakazozvara ana baba vana baba vedu ndovanga vari mabrothers ivavo’

This translates to ‘our great grandfathers were brothers.

He went on to name the brothers as Deperere and Chidziva. He was from the clan of Deperere, and the president was from Chidziva’s clan.

When the president was alive, they would barely meet at family functions, but they were not close because of their distant relationship.

Chikara then addresses that the people who had been asking and those who are interested in knowing should be told that information and further denies being the former President’s son/