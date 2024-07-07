LATE JUSTICE SILUNGWE REMEMBERED

The Judiciary has described the late Emeritus Chief Justice Annel Silungwe as a true statesman who made immense contributions to the country’s legal and justice system in an illustrious career of distinguished service.

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary in Lusaka today, former Chief Justice Ernest Sakala said the late Justice Silungwe as the first indigenous Zambian Chief Justice, was a firm believer of the rule of law.

He noted that his appointment was both surprising and exciting at the same time, because a Zambian took charge of the legal affairs of the country.

Justice Sakala said the late Justice Silungwe who served during a one-party state when political activity was severely restricted, is remembered for his firm stance on justice, as he went to an extent of boldly making some politically not so popular decisions.

The former Chief Justice added that Justice Silungwe being the first indigenous Chief Justice, took up a tough mantle but soldiered on to ensure the judicial system was Zambianised.

He noted that the late Chief Justice was a beacon of justice who provided good leadership even in critical moments.

“He was jovial and humble, yet very firm and orderly in his duties,” Justice Sakala said.

The former Chief Justice said other notable roles by the late Justice Silungwe include various key portfolios in Namibia, as well as Judge of the High Court and acting judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Sakala said he is hopeful that the inspirational legacy of late Justice Silungwe will endure for generations to come.

Having served as Chief Justice for 17 years, from 1975 to 1992, the late Justice Silungwe remains the longest serving, a record that will never be broken, especially going by Article 142 (3) of the Constitution as amended by Act number 2. Of 2016, which has now capped a term limit for Chief Justice to 10 years.

In recognition of the late Justice Silungwe’s history of innumerable and distinguished contributions, and commitment to judicial excellence, President Hakainde Hichilema has since accorded an official funeral.

Justice Silungwe will be put to rest on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Lusaka.