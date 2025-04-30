LAUNCH OF THE MEDICAL OXYGEN CURRICULUM



This morning, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, officially launched the Medical Oxygen Management and Maintenance Curriculum on behalf of the Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix C. Mutati.



This milestone marks a significant step in responding to the increasing demand for oxygen therapy, especially in managing conditions such as pneumonia, asthma, trauma, surgical procedures, and pandemics.



The newly launched curriculum is a testament to the relevance of Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) in addressing real-world challenges and empowering youth with practical skills for job creation and socio-economic development.



Through collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Health, PATH, and TEVETA, this specialized curriculum addresses gaps in the training of personnel in the installation, maintenance, and servicing of medical oxygen systems in health facilities. It equips healthcare workers with the skills needed to manage oxygen concentrators, PSA plants, gas pipelines, ventilators, and more.



Hon. Mutati emphasized that this initiative supports Zambia’s Vision 2030 goal of becoming a prosperous middle-income country by aligning skills training with national health and development needs.



We commend all stakeholders involved in this groundbreaking initiative and invite more partners to support efforts aimed at strengthening Zambia’s public health systems and enhancing emergency preparedness.



Issued by:

Georgia M. Chimombo

PPRO/ Spokesperson