Laura Ingraham drowned in boos after asking if MAGA fans trust Epstein outcome

MAGA fans rained down boos Friday night on a Fox News anchor who asked the audience to clap if they’re satisfied with the conclusion of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that after an exhaustive review of the sex trafficking case, they found no evidence of any alleged “client list” or that Epstein blackmailed elites.

That conclusion came after Bondi publicly said the Epstein files were “on my desk for review” in response to questions about whether the DOJ would release a list of Epstein’s clients. She later walked that statement back to insist she was referring to the case file in general

MAGA fans have turned on Bondi over the case, and that trend continued Friday night as Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke at a Turning Point USA event.

Speaking at the Student Action Summit, in Tampa, Florida, Ingraham acknowledged that “we’re not going to like everything” and said “a lot that’s kind of bubbling under the surface.”

“I know you know what I’m talking about,” she said, before asking the crowd a slate of questions. “How many of you are satisfied — you can clap — satisfied with the results of the Epstein investigation. Clap.”

The audience unleashed loud boos. No one clapped.

“Ok, I told you to clap! You guys weren’t listening,” Ingraham joked, pointing a finger at the crowd and laughing. “I’m not going to grade you on a curve.

“We’re not satisfied!” a young attendee can be heard shouting.

“I was going to get to that,” the Fox News host replied. “How many of you are not satisfied?”

The auditorium erupted into applause.

“Now this is going to be ‘Who’s off the island first,’ right?” she said with another laugh. “Who’s going to be voted off the island first?! I don’t know what to believe on that.”

Ingraham said she’s been in Washington, D.C., long enough to know reports of infighting are often blown out of proportion.

“All these people are friends of mine. I want to get the family back together,” she said. “Lord knows we have enough on the outside coming at us.”

Ingraham said she adores both Bondi and Dan Bongino, the deputy FBI director, but urged the Trump administration to be more “clear” in its messaging.

“Don’t exaggerate what you don’t got,” she said. “And don’t overpromise and underdeliver. It’s probably pretty important that we remember that lesson right now.”