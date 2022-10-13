LAWRENCE BANDA WAS SHOT BY AN UNKNOWN PERSON, WITNESS TELLS COURT
By Marcus Sakubita
A criminal investigations officer, Ronald Mulimba has told the Mongu High Court that Lawrence Banda was shot and killed by an unknown person suspected to be a member of the Patriotic Front-PF.
This is in a matter in which former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa are charged with murder, during a by-election in Kaoma in 2019.
According to Mulimba a police officer in Kaoma, the person who shot Banda, a UPND member, came from a stationed vehicle believed to have belonged to the PF campaign team when the two camps clashed.
He said his investigations mainly came from those who were at the scene during the time of the fracas – Diamond Television
Useless PF Criminal Investigations Officer Ronald Mulimba trying to throw the case! He needs to be aware that he will be thrown into jail for trying to pervate the court of justice.
This is a very serious matter and these PF Cadres trying to cheat justice will end in jail once convictions have been determined.
@Chilyata you are 100% Right. This Mulimba guy should be very careful. This case is more than POLITICS. ITS A CRIMINAL case and such cases offenders have to face jail term.
The Police have failed to do a good job in interrogating the suspects. If Police had interrogated Mumbi and Shebby using the same interogation techniques that were employed on lieutenant Mwaba who murdered Dr Tasila , this case would have been burried by now.
When one treats criminals with kid gloves they get emboldened.
THIS MULIMBA HAS BEEN PAD BY PF TO SAY WHAT HE SAID. SURELY A GOOD POLICE OFFICER SHOULD HAVE INVESTIGATED WHICH PF CADRES WERE INSIDE THE CAR THAT WAS PARK3ED. IF HE CAN SAY THE BULLET CAME FROM A PARKED CAR, CAN HE FAIL TO KNOW WHO OCCUPIED THE CAR! FOOLISH FELLOW. HE WANTS TO SAVE MUMBI PHIRI.