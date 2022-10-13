LAWRENCE BANDA WAS SHOT BY AN UNKNOWN PERSON, WITNESS TELLS COURT

By Marcus Sakubita

A criminal investigations officer, Ronald Mulimba has told the Mongu High Court that Lawrence Banda was shot and killed by an unknown person suspected to be a member of the Patriotic Front-PF.

This is in a matter in which former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa are charged with murder, during a by-election in Kaoma in 2019.

According to Mulimba a police officer in Kaoma, the person who shot Banda, a UPND member, came from a stationed vehicle believed to have belonged to the PF campaign team when the two camps clashed.

He said his investigations mainly came from those who were at the scene during the time of the fracas – Diamond Television