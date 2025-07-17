LAWYER CRITICIZES SPEAKER FOR RESERVING RULING ON TASILA LUNGU’S PARLIAMENTARY SEAT





By Nelson Zulu



Lawyer Jonas Zimba has criticized speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, for reserving her ruling on a point of order raised in the national assembly, seeking to have the Chawama Parliamentary seat declared vacant due to the absence of area Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu.





Mr. Zimba argues that before reserving the ruling, Ms. Mutti should have realized that the national assembly operates by rules, committees, and privileges, which should have guided her analysis of the motives behind such calls.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zimba has described the point of order by UPND Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita, as sinister and that the speaker must have evaluated the motive behind it before reserving the ruling.





Meanwhile, Political Analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised the Zambezi East lawmaker to demonstrate leadership with a human face rather than seeking punitive measures regarding Ms. Lungu.





On Tuesday, Mr. Kambita, rose on a point of order, questioning whether the house was in order to consider Ms. Lungu as its member when she has no intention of coming back to Zambia as submitted by her mother, Esther Lungu, in the south African high court, prompting Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti to reserve a ruling on the matter.



