LAWYER JONAS ZIMBA QUESTIONS TIMING OF BILL 7 COMMITTEE APPOINTMENT



LAWYER Jonas Zimba has expressed concern over the timing of President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of a committee to consult on Bill 7, saying the process should have been initiated earlier, before the bill was withdrawn from Parliament.



Mr. Zimba says the appointment appears to be a reactive step that leaves the future of Bill 7 unclear, contending that there must be a clear indication that the previous version has been fully withdrawn as consultations begin.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zimba has also questioned how the consultation process will be funded, as no allocation for Bill 7 was made in the recently announced national budget.





He has further criticized what he described as a rushed reintroduction of the bill, warning that such an approach creates suspicion and that constitutional amendments should not be limited to electoral matters but must reflect the broader scope of national issues.





Meanwhile, development and governance expert Wesley Miyanda has challenged the government to explain why the committee has been appointed after earlier indicating that it had no intentions of reintroducing Bill 7 in Parliament.



