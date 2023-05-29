Lawyer reports FAZ to CCPC over Absa Cup Final

LUSAKA Lawyer Kims John Banda has reported Football Association of Zambia to Consumer and Competition Protection Commission over the conduct of FAZ during the ABSA Cup Final.

It is alleged that the stadium was full while more than two thousand people were outside the stadium stranded.

Below is the wording of Counsel Kims John Dubula Banda

“We have lodged a formal complaint with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission! We wont allow to be treated like this EVER!”